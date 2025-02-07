President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2025 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Thursday evening outlined his vision for South Africa's future, emphasising the need for a "nation that works, for all."

Ramaphosa also stressed he aims to address the country's pressing challenges, from inadequate municipal services to gun violence and economic inequality.

Here are some highlights from the SONA address.

Municipal Services and Infrastructure

Ramaphosa acknowledged that many municipalities lack the technical skills and resources to provide basic services like water, electricity, and sanitation.

“Many municipalities have not reinvested the revenue they earn from these services into the upkeep of infrastructure. Starting this year, we will work with our municipalities to establish professionally managed, ring-fenced utilities for water and electricity services to ensure that there is adequate investment and maintenance,” Ramaphosa said.

Gun Violence and Crime

The president emphasised the need to tackle gun violence, which has plagued South Africa for decades. He instructed the Minister and National Commissioner of Police to prioritise reducing gun-related crime and violence, including preventing the diversion of firearms into the illicit market and recovering illegal firearms in circulation.

“We know from international evidence and our own experience that this is the most effective way to reduce overall violent crime. The Detective Service, which is crucial to solving cases, will be expanded by 4,000 personnel through internal recruitment processes.”

Global Partnerships and Diplomacy

Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa's commitment to global partnerships, including its role in the G20 and the African Union. He emphasised the need for Africa to "silence the guns on the continent" and promote stability and peace in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Economic Development and Growth

The president outlined his administration's plans to drive economic growth, including investing in infrastructure, promoting public-private partnerships, and supporting small businesses. He also emphasised the need to address economic inequality and promote inclusive growth.

Palestine

Ramaphosa also noted South Africa continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine, who have "endured decades of illegal occupation, are now experiencing indescribable suffering."

South Africa says it acted in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention by instituting proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice.”

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.