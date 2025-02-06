AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa defends flexing diplomatic muscle abroad
The foreign minister says South Africa seeks fair treatment for Global South nations and establishment a more equitable global system.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has been taking strong positions on global affairs that have rattled his Western allies. / Photo: Reuters
February 6, 2025

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to human dignity, equality, and democratic values, emphasizing its independent stance in global affairs.

South Africa is "championing non-racialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront," Lamola said on X.

His remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he would not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Rubio accused South Africa of expropriating private property and using its G20 presidency to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives alongside climate policies.

Equitable global system

Lamola defended the country’s recently adopted Expropriation Act, saying it is "similar to the Eminent domain laws" and ensures private property is not arbitrarily seized.

He stressed that South Africa’s G20 presidency prioritizes more than just climate change, aiming to secure fair treatment for Global South nations and establish a more equitable global system.

"We remain committed to engaging the government of the USA," he added.

Separately, South Africa’s presidency said on X: "By settling land claims, we are working to correct the injustices of the past and provide fair opportunities for all South Africans."

It noted that the progress is ongoing, with more than 9,000 people already benefiting from resolved land claims.

G20 summit

Johannesburg will host the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on February 20-21.

South Africa took over the G20 presidency in December, becoming the first African nation to lead the group of major economies.

The country has the continent’s largest economy, followed by Egypt and Algeria.

SOURCE:AA
