Congo authorities will put at least 75 soldiers on trial on Monday for fleeing the advance of M23 rebels into the eastern province of South Kivu and for violence against civilians, including murder and looting, the military prosecutor's office said on Sunday.

The 75 soldiers facing trial were arrested for fleeing the frontline after Nyabibwe's capture. They are accused of rape, murder, looting, and revolt, the military prosecutor's office told Reuters.

Others have been arrested further south on the same charges are expected to join them in the dock, the office said.

Provincial army spokesman Nestor Mavudisa said the rogue soldiers would be punished and called on the population to remain calm.

'Mass violations'

The United Nations has reported mass violations, including summary executions, gang rape, and sexual slavery, in the wake of a major M23 advance in late January that led to the capture of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's largest city, Goma.

M23 fighters, Congolese soldiers, and pro-government militias were all implicated in the human rights abuses, the U.N. office found.

Congo has not commented on reports concerning its troops but called on the U.N. to investigate violations it blames on M23 rebels and Rwanda.

Rwanda, which denies backing the group, has rejected any responsibility. M23 rebels have not responded to requests for comment.

Rebel advance

Despite announcing a unilateral ceasefire, the Tutsi-led rebels have continued to march south towards the capital of South Kivu, Bukavu.

Last week, they seized control of the town of Nyabibwe, some 70 km (40 miles) north of the provincial capital.

There did not appear to be a significant escalation in fighting over the weekend. Clashes were reported in a national park around 30 km from Bukavu, along with other sporadic exchanges of fire in the area.

The well-equipped M23 is the latest in a long line of ethnic Tutsi-led rebel movements to emerge in Congo's volatile east.

In an attempt to diffuse the crisis, African leaders held an unprecedented joint summit of Eastern and Southern African blocs last week and urged all parties to hold direct talks.

