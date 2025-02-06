About 2,900 people were killed in violent clashes between M23 rebels and Democratic Republic of Congo forces in the eastern city of Goma, a UN official said.

The severe humanitarian situation in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province which borders Rwanda, has also drawn the attention of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"So far, 2,000 bodies have been collected from the Goma streets in recent days, and 900 bodies remain in the morgues of the Goma hospitals," Vivian van de Perre, deputy chief of the UN mission in Congo, told a video conference on Wednesday.

The ICC Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) also urged all parties to share information and to cooperate on the conflict between allegedly Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and the Congolese army.

Unilateral ceasefire

A statement by the ICC said the OTP is “closely following current events, including the grave escalation of violence” over the past weeks in eastern Congo.

The violence in Goma erupted two weeks ago when the M23 launched a major offensive against government forces.

Thousands have been displaced, with many fleeing to neighboring Rwanda, including staff from international organisations such as the UN and the World Bank.

The M23 declared a ceasefire Monday after two weeks of clashes with the Congolese army for the control of Goma.

Governor killed

Despite the unilateral ceasefire, intense fighting erupted between the M23 and the Congolese army on Wednesday and the rebels reportedly seized Nyabibwe city.

Kinshasa has called the M23 ceasefire declaration a "lie" and has vowed to reclaim Goma.

After asserting control over Goma, M23 has appointed a governor as well as two vice-governors for North Kivu, according to a rebel group statement on X.

The appointments came after Congolese authorities announced that Maj. Gen. Somo Kakule Evariste was appointed as the new governor of North Kivu province last month, following the killing of his predecessor Maj. Gen. Peter Cirimwami in battle with M23 rebels.

