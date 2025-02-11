As the world marks the 2025 International Day of Women and Girls in Science on February 11, South Africa mourns the loss of a trailblazing scientist, Senamile Masango.

Masango, the country's first Black female nuclear scientist, passed away in hospital at the age of 37 on Sunday, February 9. The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

She was "a beacon of hope for many young people, especially women,'' South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile said in his tribute.

Masango's remarkable achievements have been recognised globally, with the deputy president praising her for "paving the way for future generations."

She was a PhD candidate, nuclear scientist, energy leader, and pioneering entrepreneur.

Dr. Masango was the first African woman to conduct experiments at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. She won the prestigious awards such as the Women in Science Award in 2022.

“Her passion for developing critical skills among the population and women in science, in particular, will be sorely missed… we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Masango family, her immediate community, and the science fraternity at large. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” said Deputy President Mashatile.

Masango's was also an entrepreneur who founded the energy consulting firm Mphathisithele Consulting, and served on various public sector science bodies, including the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited (NECSA) and the Human Resource Development Council.

Tributes also came from the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, who described Masango as "a young, resourceful, and very passionate nuclear physicist who served our country with distinction."

"Her passing is a tragedy that has not only affected her loved ones but has also left a profound void in the scientific community and our nation as a whole,'' the King of the Zulu Nation, Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini, said in his tribute to the late scientist.

Born in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, Dr. Masango's passion for science was ignited at an early age.

"Because of the colour of my skin, regardless of 20-plus years of freedom, you have to prove yourself first — that you can do it [the job] and you belong here," she once shared.

Despite facing discrimination, Masango, in interviews, said she remained committed to empowering women and girls in science.

"At 11, my geography teacher spoke about astronauts, sparking a lifelong interest in science," she recalled in an interview with Global Citizen. "That's when I fell in love with science."

She launched the SA Women in Science and Engineering organisation in 2014 and was a driving force behind the Women in Science and Engineering in Africa (WISE Africa) initiative.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.