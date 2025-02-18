The Commonwealth called on Tuesday for Uganda, a member of the 56-nation group, to release opposition politician Kizza Besigye, saying his detention undermined democracy and human rights.

President Yoweri Museveni however dismissed concerns about Besigye's health, describing his hunger strike as blackmail aimed at generating sympathy to get bail.

A long-time critic of Museveni, Besigye's prosecution by a military court and near three-month incarceration for offences including illegal firearms possession has stoked public anger against the government.

Besigye, 68, went on hunger strike last week and he was briefly hospitalised over the weekend, an allied lawmaker said.

President's response to Besigye situation

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the detention of Besigye, his lawyer and an aide undermined "principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law", in rare criticism of a member by the group, which evolved out of the British Empire.

"The Commonwealth has always had a relationship based on trust with Uganda and looks forward to the return of a more inclusive and democratic political environment aligned with the Commonwealth Charter," Scotland added in a statement.

Museveni said in a statement: "Besigye, was on hunger strike. That is part of the cause for his weakness that we could see in the pictures that were in the newspapers."

"Is that not unprincipled blackmail? How can you be accused of serious crimes and, then, your response is hunger strike to generate sympathy for getting bail."

Government denies accusations of human rights abuses

Uganda's Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi could not immediately be reached to comment.

The government has previously denied charges of human rights abuses, saying arrests and prosecutions are done in accordance with the law.

Critics of Museveni, who took power in 1986, say Besigye's detention is the latest example of hardening authoritarianism ahead of an election next year in which the president is expected to stand again.

On Monday, police detained at least five activists, including leaders from Besigye's political party, who were protesting in the capital Kampala to demand his release, a police spokesperson told local television.

Bobi Wine claims brother arrested

Also on Monday, the runner-up in the last presidential election, Bobi Wine, said his brother – an official in his party – had been abducted in Kampala by armed men.

Police could not immediately be reached to comment.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.