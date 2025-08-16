The Congolese government on Saturday rejected Kenya’s appointment of a consul general to its conflict-hit city of Goma, citing what it called a violation of international law and a lack of proper diplomatic process.

Goma, located in eastern Congo, has been at the center of a conflict between the Congolese government and M23 rebels, who launched an assault on the mineral-rich regional city in January.

The city fell to the rebel group after days of fighting, and the Congolese army withdrew.

The Congolese foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday that Kenya did not contact Congo's government in the capital, Kinshasa, before making the announcement, as required by international law and diplomatic practice.

Kenya’s diplomatic appointments

M23, which is one of many groups fighting in eastern Congo, has attempted to establish a parallel government in the region, saying it is freeing the region from what it alleges is misrule by Kinshasa.

Congo's government argued that that the way Kenya nominated the diplomat to the occupied city of Goma without informing the Congolese government could appear to legitimize the rebel group's occupation.