AFRICA
DRC rejects Kenya's new envoy to city under rebel control
The Congolese foreign ministry said that Kenya did not contact Congo's government in the capital, Kinshasa, before making the announcement.
Members of the M23 rebel group mount their vehicle in Goma city. / Reuters
August 16, 2025

The Congolese government on Saturday rejected Kenya’s appointment of a consul general to its conflict-hit city of Goma, citing what it called a violation of international law and a lack of proper diplomatic process.

Goma, located in eastern Congo, has been at the center of a conflict between the Congolese government and M23 rebels, who launched an assault on the mineral-rich regional city in January.

The city fell to the rebel group after days of fighting, and the Congolese army withdrew.

The Congolese foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday that Kenya did not contact Congo's government in the capital, Kinshasa, before making the announcement, as required by international law and diplomatic practice.

Kenya’s diplomatic appointments

M23, which is one of many groups fighting in eastern Congo, has attempted to establish a parallel government in the region, saying it is freeing the region from what it alleges is misrule by Kinshasa.

Congo's government argued that that the way Kenya nominated the diplomat to the occupied city of Goma without informing the Congolese government could appear to legitimize the rebel group's occupation.

Kenya’s announcement was made Friday as part of a raft of diplomatic appointments.

Congo's foreign ministry called for “caution and discernment in public communication to avoid any misunderstanding, speculation, or the appearance of legitimization of the ongoing illegal occupation.”

Talks faltered

Qatar has tried to mediate between the Congolese government and the rebel group, which led to the signing of a “declaration of principles” to end the decades-long fighting, but talks have since faltered and fighting has resumed.

The conflict has been a magnet for neighboring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya, all of which have had troops on the grounds, complicating regional efforts to end the fighting.

SOURCE:AP
