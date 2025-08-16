Türkiye on Saturday extended condolences to Pakistan over the loss of hundreds of lives in Pakistan due to floods.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan," it added.

According to Pakistani authorities on Saturday, the death toll from flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Pakistan rose to 321.

Most of the dead are in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 307 people were killed.

Five people have been reported killed in Gilgit-Baltistan province and nine others in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.