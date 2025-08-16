The Turkish social media platform, Next Sosyal, has surpassed 1 million users, the chairman of the TEKNOFEST Executive Board and the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation announced on his account on Saturday.

“Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users." said Selcuk Bayraktar.

Bayraktar announced that a giveaway will be held for posts made on the #NSosyal platform using the hashtag #NSosyalBenim until August 22, where participants can win prizes such as an electric bicycle, PlayStation, GoPro, Monster computer, tablet, mobile phone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth headphones.

He previously announced the release of the beta version of the platform on July 4.

The platform, developed under the leadership of the T3 Foundation, has gained attention for providing a clean and secure social media experience.

Next Sosyal recently became the most popular free app in the "social network" category on mobile stores.