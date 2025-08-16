Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Ukraine and European capitals not to "create any obstacles" to progress made with US President Donald Trump at their Alaska summit, saying an "understanding" had been reached that could pave the way for peace in Ukraine.
"We hope that Kiev and European capitals will take all this in a constructive manner and will not attempt to disrupt the planned progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigues," Putin said at a news conference after more than three hours of closed-door talks with Trump late on Friday.
Putin described the discussions as "constructive and useful," adding that Russia has always considered the Ukrainian people "fraternal" despite current hostilities.
Putin said the US and Russia are close neighbours, separated by mere miles, so it made sense for the summit to be held in Alaska.
He said the talks were held "in a mutually respectful atmosphere," and were "very thorough and useful."
Trump said the two leaders made "great progress" but acknowledged no agreement had been reached to end the war.
"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway… We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," he told reporters, without specifying the main obstacle.
He said he would soon brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on the talks.
Russia-US-Ukraine summit not discussed in Alaska
A Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Saturday that the question of a three-way summit between the Russian, US and Ukrainian presidents had not been discussed, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Ushakov said he did not know yet when President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet again following Friday's summit in Alaska.
Alaska talks showed Putin is not looking for peace, says Czech minister
Talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska showed that the Russian president is not looking for peace and wants to weaken Western unity, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Saturday.
"The Trump-Putin talks in Alaska did not bring significant progress toward ending the war in Ukraine, but they confirmed that Putin is not seeking peace, but rather an opportunity to weaken Western unity and spread his propaganda," she wrote on X ,adding that the West must continue supporting Ukraine
Trump indicates land exchange, Ukraine security were 'negotiated' with Putin
US President Donald Trump has suggested in his Fox News interview that land exchange and Ukraine's security were negotiated during his summit in Alaska with Putin.
Host Sean Hannity asked Trump how the war ends, Trump replied, "I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on. Actually, I think we’ve agreed on a lot."
It was a "very warm meeting", Trump said, adding that he thinks "we're pretty close to a deal".
But, Trump added, Ukraine has to agree to any deal. "Maybe they'll say no."
When asked about his advice to Zelenskyy, Trump said: "Gotta make a deal. Yeah. Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not. They're great soldiers."
Trump says he may have to think about tariffs on Russian oil buyers
US President Donald Trump has said he will not have to think of retaliatory tariffs on countries buying Russian oil right now but may have to "in two or three weeks."
"Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
"Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well."
Trump says now 'up to President Zelenskyy' to reach Ukraine deal
Donald Trump has said the onus was now on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to build on the Alaska summit between the US leader and Russia's President Vladimir Putin and secure a deal to end the three-year war.
"Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelenskyy," Trump told Fox News after the summit, saying he rated the meeting as ten out of ten.
"And if they'd like, I'll be at that next meeting," Trump told Sean Hannity.
"They're going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess."