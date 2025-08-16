The government of Guinea-Bissau has suspended two major Portuguese news agencies and ordered their journalists to leave the country.

The Portuguese-speaking west African nation gave no further explanation for the move, which it said would affect news agency Lusa and public broadcaster RTP.

Their programming is suspended and their representatives were told to leave the country by Tuesday, according to a note from the ministry seen by AFP on Friday.

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was supposed to be in Lisbon on Monday for a ceremony marking his tenure as the rotating president of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), will no longer attend, according to the Guinea-Bissau chapter. Guinea-Bissau gained independence from its colonial ruler, Portugal, in 1974.

Ambassador summoned