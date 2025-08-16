The Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine has accused Israel of carrying out an "unprecedented" assault on churches in the occupied Palestinian territory, describing it as part of a systematic campaign to eradicate the Christian presence.

The Committee cited "a direct attack on the Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem" as a key example of what it called an escalating assault on the churches of the city.

"These actions are part of a systematic policy aimed at dismantling the authentic Christian presence in Palestine and stripping the land of its historic religious institutions," the committee said on Thursday.

It said that Israeli occupation authorities froze the bank accounts of the Patriarchate and imposed "crippling, unjust taxes" on its properties.

"Such measures severely threaten the Church’s ability to provide spiritual, humanitarian, and community services, constituting a flagrant breach of the historic Status Quo and a gross violation of international law and binding agreements," Ramzi Khouri, PLO Executive Committee member and head of the committee, wrote in a letter to church hierarchs worldwide.

Overreach