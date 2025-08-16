AFRICA
2 min read
UN welcomes opening of polling stations in Libya's local vote
UN Support Mission in Libya urges voters' participation, voices concern over suspended polls in several municipalities
Libya remains divided between two rival administrations. / AA
August 16, 2025

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday welcomed the opening of polling stations in 26 municipalities across the country as part of the second round of local council elections.

In a press release, the mission said the vote provides citizens in participating municipalities with an “opportunity to exercise their political rights and participate in the democratic process by renewing the legitimacy of local authorities through peaceful, inclusive, and transparent elections.”

UNSMIL praised “the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) for its technical preparations and its steadfast commitment to ensure credible electoral operations amidst significant operational and security challenges.”

The mission also called on “all registered voters to exercise their rights and cast their vote today,” urging relevant authorities and stakeholders to “support the electoral process, ensure the necessary security environment for polling operations, and respect the integrity and outcome of the elections.”

Suspended elections

UNSMIL also stated that it “regrets that tens of municipalities will be deprived of elections, following instructions of security institutions of the HoR (House of Representatives)-appointed government.”

It notes that “no municipal elections are taking place in the areas controlled by that government despite the registration of voters and candidates for the elections.”

This is a violation of the political rights of the Libyan citizens, it added.

The mission reaffirmed its commitment to “supporting Libyan-led efforts to advance peace, stability, and democratic governance throughout the country.”

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives (parliament) in early 2022, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.

SOURCE:AA
