The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday welcomed the opening of polling stations in 26 municipalities across the country as part of the second round of local council elections.

In a press release, the mission said the vote provides citizens in participating municipalities with an “opportunity to exercise their political rights and participate in the democratic process by renewing the legitimacy of local authorities through peaceful, inclusive, and transparent elections.”

UNSMIL praised “the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) for its technical preparations and its steadfast commitment to ensure credible electoral operations amidst significant operational and security challenges.”

The mission also called on “all registered voters to exercise their rights and cast their vote today,” urging relevant authorities and stakeholders to “support the electoral process, ensure the necessary security environment for polling operations, and respect the integrity and outcome of the elections.”

