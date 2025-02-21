Friday, February 21, 2025

1144 GMT — Hamas has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "threats" to make the Palestinian resistance group pay after he accused it of violating the ceasefire by not returning the hostage Shiri Bibas.

"We reject the threats issued by Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his attempts to improve his image," Hamas said in a statement and called on Israeli authorities to return the body of the Palestinian woman that the group had handed over on Thursday, contending it was that of Bibas.

More updates 👇

1133 GMT — Hamas’ Qassam Brigades announces names of 6 Israeli captives set for release Saturday

Hamas' military wing the Qassam Brigades announced the names of six Israeli captives set to be released on Saturday as part of the seventh batch in the ongoing prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida said: "As part of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ prisoner exchange deal, the following Israeli captives will be released tomorrow (Saturday): Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham Al-Sayed."

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement consists of three stages, each lasting 42 days, with negotiations required before advancing to the next phase. However, Israel has delayed talks for the second phase, which was scheduled to begin on February 3.

Under the first phase, Israel is set to receive 33 captives, both living and deceased. So far, it has recovered 19 captives alive and four bodies.

1121 GMT — Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire deal

Hamas announced that it will thoroughly investigate Israel’s claims regarding the body of Israeli captive Shiri Bibas, which was handed over on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"We have received Israel’s claims through our mediators and will examine them with utmost seriousness before announcing the results clearly,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Palestinian resistance group noted the possibility of an error or mix-up in the bodies, potentially resulting from Israeli bombardment of the site where Bibas’ family was located alongside other Palestinians.

1111 GMT — Israeli man arrested for allegedly transporting suspect of Tel Aviv bus bombing: Israeli media

Israeli security forces have arrested an Israeli citizen on suspicion of transporting a Palestinian allegedly involved in planting explosive devices on buses in central Israel, Israeli media reported.

"Shin Bet (security service) investigators and Tel Aviv police arrested a Jewish Israeli from Gush Dan on Friday morning on suspicion of transporting a member of the cell behind the bus bombings," Israeli Channel 12 and the daily Maariv reported.

The reports indicate that the Israeli suspect was apprehended in the early hours of Friday and that a closed-door hearing will be held in his case. He has also been denied access to a lawyer.

1054 GMT — Gaza official reports over 350 Israeli violations of ceasefire deal

The head of the government media office in Gaza announced that over 350 violations of the January 15 ceasefire agreement by Israel have been recorded.

In a statement, Ismail al-Thawabteh said: "The Israeli occupation has violated the ceasefire agreement more than 350 times since it was signed, clearly demonstrating its continued breach of commitments and its defiance of the international community."

Since the ceasefire was signed, the Israeli army has killed and wounded dozens of Palestinians through air strikes, including those carried out by fighter jets and drones, as well as direct shootings or drone strikes.

Further violations include Israeli incursions into border areas east of Gaza.

1009 GMT — Gaza government calls for increased humanitarian aid

The government media office in Gaza denied that mobile homes had entered Gaza for shelter purposes, clarifying that only a limited number designated for international organisations or field hospitals had entered.

“No mobile homes (caravans) have entered Gaza for sheltering purposes,” Ismail al-Thawabteh, the director of the government media office, said in a press release.

“The caravans that have entered are very few and are specifically allocated for international institutions or field hospitals, such as the mobile hospital sent by the Red Crescent Committee a few days ago,” he added.

Ahmed al-Soufi, the mayor of Rafah, told Anadolu that Israel allowed 15 mobile homes to enter Gaza on Thursday through the Rafah crossing directing them to international and UN institutions for use as offices.

1005 GMT — Body of Shiri Bibas seems mixed with other human remains — Hamas

A Hamas official told AFP that it was likely the body of captive Shiri Bibas had been "mistakenly mixed" with others who were killed and buried under the rubble in Gaza.

"It is likely that Mrs Bibas' body was mistakenly mixed with others found under the rubble," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the group was "investigating" the issue.

This came after Israel stated that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday was not that of Bibas, as the group had claimed.

0720 GMT –– Hamas will pay for not returning body of Shiri Bibas — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would make Hamas pay for failing to release the body of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.

"We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages - both living and dead - and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement," he said in a video statement.

The statement came after Israel claimed that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday was an unidentified woman and not Shiri Bibas, whose two sons, Kfir and Ariel were handed over and identified.

0717 GMT –– Gaza war must not be reignited and truce must be effectively implemented: China

China's foreign minister has said that the Gaza war must not be restarted and the current ceasefire must be carried out effectively.

Speaking at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg, Wang Yi said the conflict has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

"The war must not be reignited and the ceasefire agreement must be continuously and effectively implemented," Wang said.

0659 GMT –– US official threatens Hamas over remains it said were not those of prisoner as pledged

A senior US official has issued a warning to Palestinian group Hamas after the Israeli army claimed the group had returned an unidentified body instead of that of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas.

Adam Boehler, the US envoy for hostages, condemned Hamas’ alleged actions, calling them “horrific” and a “clear violation” of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking to CNN, Boehler escalated his rhetoric — echoing earlier threats by President Donald Trump against Hamas — saying: “If I were them, I’d release everybody or they are going to face total annihilation.”

0652 GMT –– Netanyahu orders crackdown in West Bank after Israel bus blasts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an intensified military crackdown on the occupied West Bank, his office said.

The move comes after explosions tore through three empty buses in parking lots in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon on Thursday evening, several Israeli media outlets reported.

No one was injured, according to police reports cited by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said: “Following the attempt to perpetrate a chain of mass bus bombings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just completed a security assessment with the Defense Minister, the IDF (Israeli army) Chief-of-Staff, the ISA (Israeli Security Agency) Director and the Israel Police Inspector General".

The office added that Netanyahu has ordered the Israeli army “to carry out an intensive operation against centres of terrorism” in the occupied West Bank.

0410 GMT — Hamas says it is waiting for Israel to implement humanitarian protocol

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it is still waiting for Israel to implement all provisions of the "humanitarian protocol" related to the Gaza ceasefire while reaffirming its readiness to fully execute the agreement in all its phases.

In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua emphasised that the group is prepared to follow through on its commitments under the deal. However, he said Israel is failing to meet its obligations, particularly regarding humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Hamas reported multiple violations by Israel, including attacks causing casualties, delays in civilian returns, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and restrictions on medical and infrastructure supplies.

0421 GMT — Libya's parliament speaker 'categorically' rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Libyan House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh has reaffirmed his absolute and unequivocal rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza or other occupied Palestinian territories.

Saleh made the remarks during a speech at the inauguration ceremony of Benghazi International Stadium, which was restored by a Turkish company after remaining closed for 16 years.

In his speech, Saleh warned that “dangerous conspiracies are being orchestrated to liquidate the Palestinian cause following 15 months of massacres against the people of Gaza, witnessed live by the world as Israel slaughtered unarmed civilians, including women and children.”

He strongly emphasised that the “forced displacement of even a single Palestinian is categorically rejected, let alone the mass expulsion of all residents of Gaza.”