A massive fire broke out on Friday in a grassland area near the runways of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), East Africa’s busiest airport.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that it was working with emergency response teams to contain the blaze.

“Emergency response teams are on site, battling a grassland fire inside JKIA. Efforts are underway to contain the blaze and prevent further spread,” the organization said in a statement.

Videos posted online by travelers late on Friday showed the fire spreading across a large area and burning close to the runway.

Flight operations normal

The fire, which spread dangerously close to key airport infrastructure, raised concerns over possible disruptions. However, authorities assured the public that flight operations were continuing as normal.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said efforts were underway to fully contain the fire and determine its cause.

“A coordinated respo nse team, including the KAA Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), and Nairobi County Fire Unit, is working diligently to contain the situation,” KAA said in a statement.

“All airport activities, including flight schedules, passenger processing, and cargo handling, remain fully operational and unaffected,” the statement added.

Previous fire incidents

Passengers and airport staff were advised to remain alert as officials monitored the situation.

This is not the first fire-related incident at JKIA.

In 2013, a massive inferno destroyed the internatio nal arrivals terminal, leading to widespread disruptions.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is the busiest airport in East Africa and among the top 10 busiest airports in Africa, according to the Airports Council International (ACI). It serves as a key regional hub for passenger and cargo traffic, connecting Africa to major global destinations.

