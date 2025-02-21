BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Fire breaks out in the grounds of Kenya's main airport
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said efforts were underway to fully contain the fire and determine its cause.
Fire breaks out in the grounds of Kenya's main airport
A plane flies as smoke rises form a fire in the grounds of Kenya's main international airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. / Photo: Reuters
February 21, 2025

A massive fire broke out on Friday in a grassland area near the runways of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), East Africa’s busiest airport.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that it was working with emergency response teams to contain the blaze.

“Emergency response teams are on site, battling a grassland fire inside JKIA. Efforts are underway to contain the blaze and prevent further spread,” the organization said in a statement.

Videos posted online by travelers late on Friday showed the fire spreading across a large area and burning close to the runway.

Flight operations normal

The fire, which spread dangerously close to key airport infrastructure, raised concerns over possible disruptions. However, authorities assured the public that flight operations were continuing as normal.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said efforts were underway to fully contain the fire and determine its cause.

“A coordinated respo nse team, including the KAA Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), and Nairobi County Fire Unit, is working diligently to contain the situation,” KAA said in a statement.

“All airport activities, including flight schedules, passenger processing, and cargo handling, remain fully operational and unaffected,” the statement added.

Previous fire incidents

Passengers and airport staff were advised to remain alert as officials monitored the situation.

This is not the first fire-related incident at JKIA.

In 2013, a massive inferno destroyed the internatio nal arrivals terminal, leading to widespread disruptions.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is the busiest airport in East Africa and among the top 10 busiest airports in Africa, according to the Airports Council International (ACI). It serves as a key regional hub for passenger and cargo traffic, connecting Africa to major global destinations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us