At least 25 people were killed when a passenger boat capsized in a river in the Niger state of Nigeria, media reports said on Sunday.

The boat was carrying marketgoers from the Munya region and sank in the Shiroro area, leaving dozens missing, according to initial reports.

Authorities said search and rescue operations were ongoing, but warned that the number of casualties could increase.

Efforts are being made to locate and rescue the missing passengers, said an official, who did not provide the number onboard to reporters.

Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria during the rainy season, particularly on rivers and lakes used for transport.