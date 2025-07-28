A devastating flood that battered northeastern Nigeria on Sunday killed several people and left scores more missing.

The disaster ravaged the Shagari, Yolde Pate, and Sabon Pegi communities of Yola city in Adamawa State, with at least eight people killed, residents told Anadolu news agency.

The flood was caused by heavy rainfall overnight that lasted two hours, resulting in walls and houses collapsing and water inundating homes.

The affected communities are grappling with the aftermath, with many residents forced to flee their homes.

‘Victims trapped in homes’

Locals were seen taking their belongings and children to the highlands for safety.

"The heavy rain destroyed many homes. We've recovered eight bodies, but many more remain missing. The people who died were trapped in their homes while waiting for the water levels to recede," local resident Banyawa Andrew told Anadolu.

In addition to human lives, livestock were also lost.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson, Ibrahim Husseini, told Anadolu that the agency is "doing everything possible to rescue those affected and provide them with the necessary assistance."

He did not, however, provide information on the number of casualties or missing people as a result of the flood. The state government has yet to issue a statement regarding the flooding, deaths, missing people, and devastation in several areas of Adamawa State.

Earlier, the NEMA issued a warning that Adamawa State, along with several others, would be affected by flooding in 2025. Following that, it held a sensitization exercise in May to address flood risks and promote coordinated responses to climate change effects.