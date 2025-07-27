AFRICA
1 min read
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
At least 21 people have been killed in an attack on church premises in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by rebel group Allied Democratic Force (ADF).
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
ADF rebels attacked a Catholic church in eastern DRC at 1am local time on July 27, 2025. / Photo: AP
July 27, 2025

At least 21 people were killed on Sunday in an attack on church premises in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by a rebel group, according to a civil society leader.

The attack was carried out by members of the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) around 1 am inside the premises of a Catholic church in eastern DR Congo's Komanda. Several houses and shops were also burnt.

"More than 21 people were shot dead inside and outside and we have recorded at least three charred bodies and several houses burned. But the search is continuing," Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komnada, told The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the Congolese army in Ituri province, where Komanda is located, confirmed 10 dead.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us