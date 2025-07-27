TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Turkish president warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calls two-state solution 'essential' and hails France’s recognition of Palestine.
Macron speaks with Erdogan at a plenary session during the European Political Community Summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, November 7, 2024. / AP
July 27, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call discussed the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and prospects for peace in the region, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency.

During Sunday’s conversation, Erdogan expressed grave concern over the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, urging swift international intervention.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening," he said, stressing that "the international community must take action toward an immediate solution."

Erdogan also reiterated his call for a long-term resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, stating that "the conflict between Israel and Palestine must come to an end" and that "a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region."

The Turkish leader used the occasion to commend France’s recent decision to formally recognise Palestine as a state. He congratulated Macron on France's move, which has also been welcomed by pro-Palestinian voices worldwide.

Macron announced Thursday that Paris would formally recognise Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.

France is set to become the first member of the G7 — a group of the world’s largest advanced economies — to recognise a Palestinian state. So far, 147 of 193 UN member states officially recognise Palestine.

"As France prepares to recognise the State of Palestine, let us recall the recognition of the State of Israel by France on January 24, 1949," the French Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

The move comes amid Israel’s continued offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, which has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — and caused the collapse of Gaza’s health system and severe food shortages.

