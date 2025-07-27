South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday expressed deep concern over the situation of Palestinians in Gaza, saying they are "particularly horrified by the deliberate starvation" of the "apartheid state of Israel."

“We condemn in the strongest terms the crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the apartheid state of Israel against the people of Palestine,” he told the Liberation Movements Summit in the province of Gauteng.

He urged Israel to allow the entry and distribution of food and essential aid to starving Palestinians and to immediately halt the bombardment of civilians and the destruction of homes, hospitals, and places of worship.

He called for global action to stop the killing of children and babies through starvation.

'New struggle for social justice'

The Liberation Movements Summit, uniting political organisations from formerly colonised nations to promote solidarity and anti-imperialist goals, brought together the historic liberation movements of Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa.

Ramaphosa said these movements were forged in anti-colonial struggle and must now be “forged anew in the fire of a new struggle” for social and economic justice, regional integration, and sovereignty in an “increasingly hostile” global order.

He said political independence is incomplete without economic justice, which includes land reform, industrialisation, manufacturing, beneficiation, and job creation for youth.

Ramaphosa said there is "ample evidence" that international actors use public grievances in developing countries to undermine progressive governments.

'Battle for our data, land'

South Africa's leader emphasised a "renewed offensive" against transformation, progressive policies, and multilateralism, warning of the re-weaponisation of global institutions and a "deliberate effort to divide and control Africa through transactional diplomacy and economic coercion."

He said at the heart of this campaign is a “battle for control” not only of politics but also of critical and rare minerals essential for green technology and the digital economy.

“There is a battle for our data, our land, our people, and our future. This is a new scramble for Africa. But this time, it is not a scramble for territory. It is a digital, economic, ideological, and ecological scramble,” Ramaphosa noted.

He said Africa is paying the environmental price for the prosperity of others, noting that although the continent is not responsible for global warming, it is the most vulnerable to its effects.

The South African president said countries in the Global North developed by exploiting Africa’s human capital, natural resources, and culture, resulting in centuries of extraction, exploitation, and underdevelopment that continue to impact the continent today.