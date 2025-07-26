WAR ON GAZA
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
The storming of the ship comes shortly after it issued a distress call.
The storming of the ship by Israeli forces comes after it issued a distress call / AA
July 26, 2025

The Israeli army has stormed the Gaza-bound aid ship, Handala, with 21 people on board, shortly after the vessel issued a distress call.

The broadcast showed the activists sitting on deck on Saturday, holding their hands up, as the soldiers took control of the vessel.

Three video livefeeds of the scene, which had been broadcast online, were cut minutes later.

The fate of the ship's crew and activists is unknown, as the live stream was abruptly cut off during the raid.

Earlier, the Handala had issued a distress call as Israeli naval forces approached.

The ship, which set sail from Italy, is carrying baby formula, food, and medicine in line with international maritime and humanitarian law. On board are unarmed civilians, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
