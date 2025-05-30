TÜRKİYE
Strong Family, Strong Society: President Erdogan stresses importance of promoting family values
Turkish President Erdogan congratulates the Istanbul Family Foundation's board of directors and employees, as well as those who helped organise the 3rd International Family Symposium, and also greeted all participants and guests.
"I believe that discussing and trying to deepen the concept of family," Erdogan said. / AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that discussions about the concept of family could be crucial to "achieving our 'Strong Family, Strong Society' goal."

"I believe that discussing and trying to deepen the concept of family within the framework of today's opportunities, threats and conditions will guide us in reaching the Strong Family, Strong Society goal," Erdogan said on Friday in a telegraph message to the 3rd International Family Symposium, held under the theme "Being Family in the 21st Century."

Erdogan said academic studies were conducted in different disciplines at the symposium, and he believes it valuable that the scientists conducting the studies address the subject with the themes such as "Being a Family in a Metropolitan City," "Family Against Global Threats," and "Family and Family Psychology in the Digital Age."

The president congratulated the Istanbul Family Foundation's board of directors and employees, as well as those who helped organise the event, and also greeted all participants and guests.

Turkish first lady says family is unique and most valuable treasure

In her message to the symposium, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan said the family is the unique and most valuable treasure.

Emine Erdogan noted that protecting the family institution ensures a future of social peace, prosperity, and security.

Stressing the importance of strong families in building strong societies, Erdogan said: "Protecting the family structure from negative external effects is among the fundamental responsibilities of all of us.

"Dynamics such as digitalisation, individualisation, and globalisation are radically changing the concept of family all over the world.

"Especially in this period, it is extremely important to address the family, find solutions to the challenges it faces, and maintain its respected position within the social structure," she highlighted.

The Turkish first lady also expressed her hope that the symposium's outcomes would benefit both Türkiye and humanity as a whole.

The Istanbul Family Foundation, in collaboration with the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, is organising a two-day symposium in Istanbul that concludes on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
