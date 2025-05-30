Flights have resumed at Liberia’s main airport after operations were temporarily crippled on Thursday night by an incident involving a private jet carrying President Joseph Boakai.

The president’s jet landing gear malfunctioned while approaching the runway at Roberts International Airport (RIA) in the capital, Monrovia, local media reported.

President Boakai and his entourage was returning from a trip to Nigeria. No injuries were reported and emergency protocols at the airport were activated, the reports add.

Liberia Airport Authority said on Friday that both inbound and outbound flights had resumed normal operations after the stalled jet was cleared from the runway.

“Today’s smooth return to normal operations underscores the importance of preparedness, teamwork, and the dedication of all those working behind the scenes,” the authority is quoted as saying in a statement.

It thanked passengers, airlines and airport staff for their cooperation during the incident.