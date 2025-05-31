AFRICA
Egypt's storm-hit Alexandria region declares state of emergency
The Alexandria governorate delays school exams, as hail, strong winds, and floods hit coastal city.
Egypt’s Meteorological Authority has ruled out the presence of destructive cyclones. / Getty
May 31, 2025

The northern Egyptian city of Alexandria was struck by sudden and severe weather on Saturday, including strong winds, heavy thunderstorms, and hail, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency and delay school exams.

In an official statement, Alexandria Governorate reported widespread disruption across the city. The storm brought down trees, damaged streetlights, and left several roads flooded. Emergency teams were deployed to remove debris and drain rainwater in a bid to restore normalcy.

Footage shared on social media captured scenes of waterlogged streets, lightning strikes, toppled utility poles, damaged vehicles, and torrential downpours, triggering panic among residents.

Mahmoud Shaheen, director of forecasting and early warning at Egypt’s Meteorological Authority, attributed the storm to a low-pressure system that dropped temperatures and produced thunderclouds close to the ground.

Rules out cyclones

He described the storm as a fast-moving weather front, ruling out the presence of destructive cyclones.

These conditions are typical during the winter and spring seasons, Shaheen said, explaining that the storm’s severity was due to downbursts and low-altitude storm clouds.

Governor Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed ordered all city departments to be on high alert and directed public transportation authorities to increase bus service to assist students en route to their examination centers.

He also postponed middle school exams by one hour to prioritize student safety and allow emergency crews more time to clear hazards.

