Fifa punishes Kenyan club Muhoroni Youth for match-fixing
FIFA's Disciplinary Committee found Kenyan side Muhoroni Youth guilty of "activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions".
Experts have previously warned that match-fixing had infiltrated multiple levels of Kenyan football. / Getty
May 2, 2025

FIFA has sanctioned a lower division club in Kenya for match manipulation, relegating it to the third tier, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee found Kenyan side Muhoroni Youth guilty of "activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions", expelling the club from the second-tier National Super League.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has further ordered the relegation of the Muhoroni Youth senior team to the Football Kenya Federation Division One League (third tier) ahead of next season," FIFA said.

FIFA said the club had been notified and can appeal the decision.

Cheating in league

Kenyan football has been hit by the dark shadow of match-fixing malpractices in the recent past with 14 players and two coaches suspended by the FKF in January 2023 following a tip-off about cheating in the national league.

In February 2020, FIFA banned four Kenyan-based players – one for life – over an "international conspiracy" to fix league matches.

Five Kenyan referees were also later suspended over the same scandal.

SOURCE:Reuters
