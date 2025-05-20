Egypt recovers looted artefacts from Western countries amid efforts to boost museums
Egypt, one of ancient civilisations, has made progress in recent weeks, recovering looted artefacts from the US and Australia.
By Staff Reporter
16 hours ago

Like in many parts of Africa, museums in Egypt are embracing the idea that they are more than just guardians of history but also dynamic spaces, shaping inclusive, innovative, and sustainable futures for their communities.

This shift was recently highlighted on International Museum Day, May 18th. The International Council of Museums (ICOM) described the day as a "wonderful opportunity to harmonise all members in a global symphony played in very diverse ways."

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities celebrated the day by offering free entry to numerous museums, inviting citizens to delve into the nation's rich heritage.

The annual event coincided with the recovery of Egypt’s looted artefacts from Australia as African countries continue to fight for the repatriation of their cultural and art treasures stolen during colonialism.

‘‘Egypt has recovered 21 ancient Egyptian artifacts from Australia in coordination with the the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates. The items span various eras and include ushabti figurines, a coffin fragments, a wooden snake head and a Coptic textile,’’ the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the North African country retrieved 25 rare artefacts smuggled to the United States.

The collection includes wooden and gilded sarcophagus lids dating back more than 5,500 years, parts of a temple believed to belong to Queen Hatshepsut and a Greco-Roman mummy portrait from Fayyoum – a southern city renowned for its distinctive Greco-Roman art.

The trove also features intricately crafted jewellery from around 2,400 years ago, a granite foot fragment dating back to the Ramessid dynasty, during the peak of Egypt's power, as well as small ivory and stone figurines.

The latest recoveries come as the Egypt, one of the world’s ancient civilisations, moves to attract more local and international tourists to its vibrant museums as the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities stated on this year’s International Museums Day.

Worldwide event

The global theme of the day in 2025, “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities” emphasises how museums can navigate and contribute to a world undergoing profound social, technological, and environmental shifts.” the International Council on Museums said in a statement.

President of the council, Emma Nardi, noted that the theme aligns with global goals for quality education and fostering innovation and infrastructure.

The day was marked worldwide, with many African countries organising various events.

In Lagos, Nigeria, museums came alive with vibrant dance celebrations. Dancers adorned in historic attire transformed spaces into living testaments to tradition, highlighting the dynamic nature of culture and its vibrancy as a breathing entity.

Organisations such as the Centre for Research in Culture & Creative Arts (CeRCCA) and the Art Teachers’ Association of Ghana (ATAG) lauded every curator, educator, and archivist, recognising their vital role in shaping this new narrative.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
