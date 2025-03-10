Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp is set to visit Türkiye for high-level discussions on March 11. The talks aim to strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation on key regional and global issues.

This will be his first official visit to Türkiye since assuming office on July 2, 2024.

During his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, discussions are expected to focus on deepening economic and defence industry collaboration, reinforcing counterterrorism efforts against terrorist groups PKK and FETO, and enhancing Türkiye-EU relations.

Türkiye is also expected to express its readiness to host the next Wittenburg Conference, a key diplomatic platform for Turkish-Dutch relations established in 2008.

Fidan is likely to highlight Türkiye’s expectations for stronger cooperation with the Netherlands in combating terrorism, the need for a constructive Dutch stance on Türkiye’s EU accession process, and the importance of Türkiye’s role in European security amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Additionally, Türkiye is expected to reiterate its call for lifting sanctions on Syria and emphasise the urgency of an internationally supported two-state solution for Palestine while urging global action to curb Israel’s destabilising activities in the region.

Bilateral ties

Türkiye and the Netherlands share long-standing and multifaceted relations spanning political, economic, and security cooperation.

In addition to frequent high-level political engagements and NATO alliance ties, the two countries maintain strong connections, particularly in trade and investment.

The Netherlands remains Türkiye’s largest foreign investor, with Dutch investments in Türkiye exceeding $30 billion between 2005 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Turkish investments in the Netherlands have reached $20 billion, making it the country where Türkiye has its largest overseas economic presence.

The trade volume between Türkiye and the Netherlands reached $13 billion in 2024.

The approximately 500,000-strong Turkish community in the Netherlands also plays a vital role in fostering bilateral ties, contributing significantly to Dutch society and the economy.