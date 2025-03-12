Türkiye and Egypt agreed to concretize their cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister said on Wednesday.

Alparslan Bayraktar said on X that during his visit to the US, as part of the major energy conference CERAWeek2025, he held a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

He added that during the meeting, they discussed energy security issues of both countries and the region.

"We discussed strengthening cooperation between our two countries in the fields of natural gas and mining," he said, adding: "We agreed to concretize our cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas.’’

He also met Tengku Muhammad Taufik, head of the Malaysian state-run energy firm Petronas, Jeff Miller, head of the US Halliburton Company, American Cheniere Energy Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anatol Feygin, and their delegations.

"During our meetings, we discussed opportunities to further advance our cooperation in the field of energy," Bayraktar said.