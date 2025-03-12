TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye, Egypt agree to boost cooperation in natural gas
Turkish and Egyptian energy ministers discussed strengthening cooperation in natural gas and mining.
Türkiye, Egypt agree to boost cooperation in natural gas
Alparslan Bayraktar discussed bilateral cooperation in natural gas with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.
March 12, 2025

Türkiye and Egypt agreed to concretize their cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister said on Wednesday.

Alparslan Bayraktar said on X that during his visit to the US, as part of the major energy conference CERAWeek2025, he held a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

He added that during the meeting, they discussed energy security issues of both countries and the region.

"We discussed strengthening cooperation between our two countries in the fields of natural gas and mining," he said, adding: "We agreed to concretize our cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas.’’

He also met Tengku Muhammad Taufik, head of the Malaysian state-run energy firm Petronas, Jeff Miller, head of the US Halliburton Company, American Cheniere Energy Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anatol Feygin, and their delegations.

"During our meetings, we discussed opportunities to further advance our cooperation in the field of energy," Bayraktar said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us