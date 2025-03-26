AFRICA
Guinea opposition figure appeals jail term for 'insulting' junta chief
A Guinean court has begun hearing an appeal brought by an opposition figure who was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of "insulting and defaming" the head of the ruling junta.
Demonstrations calling for the end of military rule in Guinea are regularly banned. / Photo: Reuters
March 26, 2025

A Guinean court on Wednesday began hearing an appeal brought by an opposition figure who was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of "insulting and defaming" the head of the ruling junta.

Aliou Bah, who heads the Liberal Democratic Movement (MoDel), was convicted in January, prompting condemnation from the opposition and Amnesty International.

The junta under General Mamady Doumbouya, who overthrew the civilian president Alpha Conde in a 2021 coup, is regularly accused of cracking down on freedom of expression and silencing critics.

A number of opposition figures have been arrested, brought before the courts or forced into exile.

Called on religious leaders to 'break silence' on Guinea situation

After the appeal case opened on Wednesday, Bah pleaded not guilty, telling the court: "I do not acknowledge the facts of which I am accused."

"I know I'm not the first to go through this and I hope to be among the last," he said.

"It's precisely to contribute to changing this order that I became involved in politics."

Bah is accused of having "called on (Guinean) religious leaders to break their silence" on the situation in the country during meetings, according to his lawyers.

Next hearing

He is also accused of describing the junta's ruling National Committee of Reconciliation and Development as "incompetent."

The judge set April 9 for the next hearing to allow time to consider a defence request for the media to be allowed to film and photograph the proceedings.

"We expect a decision which reflects the truth and respects the fundamental rights of everyone," MoDel official Moise Diawara told AFP on Wednesday.

Representatives from the French, Belgian, Spanish, British and European Union diplomatic missions attended the court hearing in the capital Conakry.

Demonstrations calling for the end of military rule in the West African country are regularly banned and several media outlets have been closed.

SOURCE:AFP
