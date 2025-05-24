TÜRKİYE
Turkish president meets with Syrian leader in Istanbul
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes al Sharaa with official ceremony at Dolmabahce Presidential Office
The meeting was held behind closed doors. / Reuters
May 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa in Istanbul.

Erdogan welcomed al Sharaa on Saturday with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye's Defence Industries Secretariat Haluk Gorgun, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad alShaibani, and several other officials.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
