Kenyan hawker shot in head by police during protests confirmed 'brain dead'
A Kenyan facemask hawker who was shot in the head at close range by a police officer during protests in the capital Nairobi on June 17 has been confirmed "brain dead."
Two police officers were caught assaulting and thereafter shooting a bystander in Kenya's capital Nairobi on June 17, 2025. / Photo: AP
June 29, 2025

The family of Boniface Mwangi Kariuki told Kenyan media in an address on Sunday that doctors at Kenya's largest public hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), have declared the patient brain dead, but his other main organs are still functioning.

"Mwangi is confirmed brain dead. We know what that means. We are just waiting for the doctors to tell us that he is no more," Emily Wanjira, the family spokesperson, told journalists.

Brain death is the permanent, irreversible, and complete loss of brain function.

No chance of recovery

A person declared brain dead has no chance of recovery because their body is unable to survive without artificial life support.

Kariuki's family further said on Sunday that there were bullet fragments which remain lodged in his brain.

So far, Kariuki, who is on life support, has undergone two surgeries at the KNH to remove a bullet lodged in his head.

Recently, the patient's father, Jonah Kariuki, said the hospital bill had reached 1 million Kenyan shillings ($7,700), and it was rising as each day passed.

Close-range shooting

Violent clashes erupted in the capital Nairobi on June 17 after protesters demanding an end to police excesses were attacked by a large gang of motorbike-riding "goons" and police officers.

Public anger, which initially stemmed from the killing of a teacher, Albert Ojwang, in police custody thereafter focused on Kariuki's shooting.

The unarmed 22-year-old Kariuki, who was selling facemasks, was shot point-blank in the head by a police officer.

Two police officers, Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Duncan Kiprono, were suspended and thereafter arraigned with unlawful shooting of Kariuki.

