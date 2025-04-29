SPORTS
1 min read
Real Madrid's Rudiger set miss eight weeks after knee surgery
Real Madrid's centre-back was sent off during his team's Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona on Saturday
Real Madrid's Rudiger set miss eight weeks after knee surgery
Rudiger will miss between six and eight weeks during his recovery process. / Reuters
April 29, 2025

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is set to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury on Tuesday.

The German centre-back was sent off during his team's Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona on Saturday for throwing an object at the referee.

Rudiger is expected to be banned for between four and 12 matches for his outburst in Seville.

"Rudiger underwent surgery today for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee," said Real Madrid in a statement, without specifying the expected length of his absence.

Long recovery

Spanish media reported Rudiger will miss between six and eight weeks during his recovery process.

The 32-year-old may still be able to participate in Real Madrid's Club World Cup campaign this summer in the United States, with the tournament beginning June 14.

Rudiger was substituted in extra-time of Madrid's 3-2 defeat by their arch-rivals, and was sent off after his aggressive protests from the sideline.

Madrid, second, trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining, with the teams set to meet on May 11 at the Olympic Stadium.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us