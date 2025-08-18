A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Algeria on Sunday, the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG) announced.

The quake hit at 8.11 pm local time (19:11 GMT), with its epicentre located around 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, CRAAG said.

Algeria’s Civil Protection Department said in a statement that no casualties or material damage had been recorded so far and rescue and assessment operations are underway in the area.

Algeria has suffered a number of devastating earthquakes throughout its history.

History of quakes