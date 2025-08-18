AFRICA
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Algeria’s seismic center says no casualties or damage reported so far after quake rattles Tebessa province
The north of Algeria, especially the coastline facing the Mediterranean. / Getty Images
August 18, 2025

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Algeria on Sunday, the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG) announced.

The quake hit at 8.11 pm local time (19:11 GMT), with its epicentre located around 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, CRAAG said.

Algeria’s Civil Protection Department said in a statement that no casualties or material damage had been recorded so far and rescue and assessment operations are underway in the area.

Algeria has suffered a number of devastating earthquakes throughout its history.

History of quakes

The 1954 Chlef earthquake measured 6.7 in magnitude and resulted in over 1,243 fatalities, 5,000 injuries and widespread destruction.

Another powerful quake struck Chlef in 1980, registering 7.3 magnitude. It killed at least 2,633 people, injured thousands and levelled much of the city and its surroundings.

In 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Boumerdes province and northern Algeria, killing more than 1,300 people and causing massive damage to homes and infrastructure.

The north of Algeria, especially the coastline facing the Mediterranean, constantly witnesses small to medium earthquakes.

In May 2003, an earthquake in the city of Boumerdes on the Mediterranean coast killed around 2,000 people.

SOURCE:AA
