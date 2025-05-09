AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan war: More drone strikes hit Port Sudan as conflict rages
The renewed attacks have sparked fears of fuel shortages and worsening of humanitarian crisis.
Sudan war: More drone strikes hit Port Sudan as conflict rages
Port Sudan has hit under repeated attacks since Sunday May 4. / Reuters
May 9, 2025

Drone strikes have hit Port Sudan for a sixth straight day Friday, an army source said, blaming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which is at war with the regular army since April 2023.

"Our air defences intercepted some of the enemy drones which were targeting sites in the city," the source said, speaking to AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses reported strikes across Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government and the country's main aid hub.

The port city, which had been seen as a safe haven from the devastating conflict between the army and the RSF, has been hit by daily drone strikes since Sunday. The RSF has not commented on the latest escalation.

Humanitarian crisis complicated

The long-range attacks have damaged several key facilities, including the country's sole international airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

The port city is the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Sudan, and UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the attacks "threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations in the country", his spokesman said.

More than two years of fighting have killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 13 million in what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us