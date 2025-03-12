WORLD
Philippines ex-President Duterte detained ahead of ICC arraignment
Former Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte has been taken into custody by the International Criminal Court ahead of his arraignment.
Former Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte is accused of serious crimes, including murder. / Photo: Reuters
March 12, 2025

Former Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into custody by the International Criminal Court on Wednesday, a statement from the court said.

Local media reported his supporters were waiting for his arrival at the Scheveningen detention cell in The Hague, Netherlands with Philippines flags and singing the national anthem.

After announcing his custody, the statement said the court found “reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Duterte is individually responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator for the crime against humanity of murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March, 2019.”

The court added that there were also “reasonable grounds to believe that he, jointly with and through other persons, agreed to kill individuals they identified as suspected criminals or persons having criminal propensities, including but not limited to drug offenders, initially in Davao (southern Philippines) and subsequently throughout the country.”

Chartered flight

The statement also said a hearing will be scheduled in due course for Duterte’s initial appearance before the court covering such matters as the language he will use during the proceedings.

“The Chamber will also satisfy itself that Mr. Duterte has been informed of the crime which he is alleged to have committed, and of his rights under the Rome Statute ('the Statute'), which is the Court’s founding treaty,” the statement added.

Osvaldo Zavala Giler, the ICC registrar, also thanked Filipino authorities “for their commitment to upholding international accountability mechanisms, and the authorities of the Host State, the Netherlands, for their cooperation and support,” according to the statement.

Duterte was put on a chartered flight to The Hague to face trial on Tuesday after he was arrested at Manila International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong. The plane made a stopover in Dubai before it continued to The Hague.

Current Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte, the ex-leader’s daughter, also left on Wednesday for The Hague to help arrange a legal team for her father.

