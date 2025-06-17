TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict
In a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlines that Ankara will continue its efforts to end the "cycle of violence".
Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Erdogan reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again shown that "he is the greatest threat to the region's security." / AA
an hour ago

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday spoke over the phone and discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Türkiye has been engaging in intense diplomatic contacts on the conflict that began after Israel's attack on Iran.

He underlined that Ankara will continue its efforts to end the "cycle of violence."

Erdogan also reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again shown that "he is the greatest threat to the region's security."

He added that the Israeli attacks should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza and that these developments should not be allowed to spill over into Syria as well.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gunmen attack in central Nigeria forces thousands to flee
Kenya's Deputy Police Chief Lagat 'steps aside' amid blogger's death probe
Israel-Iran conflict: South Africa asks citizens in Tehran to register with embassy
US distances itself from Israel's unprovoked strikes on Iran amid escalating conflict: Report
G7 confronts Israel-Iran crisis as Trump dominates summit
Tanzania opposition leader Lissu to be 'own lawyer' in treason trial
Third batch of South African soldiers returns from DRC
Hamas expresses support for Iran amid unprovoked Israeli strikes
Trump considers travel ban on 25 more African countries
Trump blocks Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, US officials say
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Police break up Nigeria protest after deadly attack
Trump says 'it's possible' for US to get involved in Iran-Israel conflict
Zimbabwe hearings over Mugabe-era massacre to start on June 26
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us