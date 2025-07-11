Discarded paper takes on a second life in Patrick Yapo's hands.

The Ivorian visual artist collects what others might throw away to create a canvas of coloured, asymmetrical strips that draw viewers into what he calls "almost hypnotic contemplation".

His signature piece, "Expression papier", is an almost perfect illustration of the philosophy of recycling and nature conservation, as seen through the prism of art.

As a visual artist seeking to combine style, story and a subliminal message about the fundamentals of society and its values, Patrick believes his work goes deeper than environmental consciousness.

His concepts are centred on creating optical environments where viewers construct their realities.

"Essentially abstract, my works remain virtual to create illusory effects. They are visual stimuli that place the viewer in an environment where they are invited to create their own world with these components," he tells TRT Afrika.

Innovating and mentoring

Patrick, who has a master's degree in visual arts, has been teaching at the Centre Technique des Arts Appliqués in Bingerville district outside Abidjan, the commercial hub of Côte d'Ivoire, since 2006.

His popular batik workshop at the centre reflects his passion for passing on the craft of pictorial expression to the next generation of artists.

Beyond paper, Patrick works with fabric as both material and metaphor.

"I, as an artist, summon fabric as a canvas to project human life as a universe of discoveries, encounters, exchanges, and sharing," he explains.

"As the author and the main actor on the stage, man creates harmony and social dynamics. And fabric is the backdrop against which each person, in their movements, has encounters and discoveries through lines, strokes, curves, stains, colours and effects."

Inspiration from a master

Patrick's artistic lineage traces its origins to Youssouf Bath, the world-renowned Ivorian artist who pioneered Vohou-Vohou, a technique that utilises natural and recycled materials.

This influence shows clearly in the 47-year-old artist's use of traditional reed mats and other everyday objects that carry deep cultural significance.

"As a versatile item used in beds, doors and windows, the mat encapsulates lived experiences," he tells TRT Afrika. "It reveals my origins and identity to me, offering me a wealth of visual, graphic and natural chromatic richness in my creations."

Patrick's sculptures prominently feature what he describes as "witnesses of time", which are essentially mythical figures that reflect his observations of society.

"As a character from my imagination, a witness of time represents my view of our society through our habits," says Patrick.

"The witnesses of time are sometimes signs and symbols or shapes and colours, all of which make us aware of our intellectual, moral, artistic and religious values."

So, is the mind behind the artist that of an activist?

Patrick is reluctant to bracket himself as one. He would rather present himself through his works as "an author driven more by a vision" than by commitment to any particular stream of thought. For him, art is simply about sharing what he thinks, feels and aspires to at a given moment in time.

This vision has carried Patrick's name far beyond his native Côte d'Ivoire. He regularly gets invited to international exhibitions, participates in residencies and artistic workshops across Africa and beyond, and collaborates on projects that explore the infinite possibilities of creative expression.