Somalia has stunning hidden treasures often overlooked, as for decades it has been associated with armed conflicts, drought, and humanitarian crises, from which it's fast recovering and taking the path of development.

Here are some of the country's little-known beauties.

Longest Coastline

Somalia boasts Africa's longest coastline, stretching over 3,330 kilometres, according to Interactive Country Fitches.

This extensive coastline offers vast opportunities for maritime trade, fishing, and tourism. Despite its diverse geography of plateaus, plains, deserts, and highlands, Somalia's coastline remains a significant feature of its landscape.

The coastline also provides a habitat for various marine life, including coral reefs, dolphins, and whales.

With proper management and conservation, Somalia's coastline could become a major economic driver for the country.

Ancient Rock Art

The Laas Geel cave complex features a rock art, showcasing cattle and humans.

This ancient art, which is more than 5,000 years old, according to Factum Foundation, is a testament to Somalia's rich cultural heritage and provides valuable insights into the lives of the region's early inhabitants.

The rock art depicts scenes of everyday life, including cattle herding and ritual ceremonies. The Laas Geel cave complex is a significant archaeological site, and its preservation is crucial for understanding Somalia's history and cultural identity.

The site has gained international recognition, attracting scholars and tourists interested in ancient civilizations.

Top Frankincense Producer

Somalia is a leading producer of frankincense, harvested from the Boswellia tree. Frankincense is a resin extracted from the tree bark and is highly valued for its aromatic and medicinal properties.

The resin is used in perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine. Somalia's frankincense industry has the potential to contribute significantly to the country's economy, but it requires sustainable management to ensure the long-term viability of the Boswellia trees. The industry also provides a source of income for many rural communities.

Resilient People

Somalis are known for their warm hospitality, strong community bonds, and rich cultural heritage. The Somali people have a vibrant oral tradition of poetry and music as well as rich cuisines, which play a significant role in their cultural identity.

Somali poetry is renowned for its beauty and expressiveness, often used to convey messages, tell stories, and celebrate important events.

The Somali people have faced numerous challenges, including conflict and drought, but their resilience and resourcefulness have enabled them to adapt and thrive.

Their cultural heritage is an essential part of their identity and a source of strength.

Diverse Wildlife

Somalia is home to endangered species like the Hirola antelope and Somali lark. The country's diverse wildlife is adapted to its unique geography, ranging from desert-dwelling species to those found in the coastal regions.

Somalia's wildlife is an important part of its natural heritage, and conservation efforts are necessary to protect these species and their habitats.

The Hirola antelope, a is majestic animal teetering on the brink of extinction, with only between 300–500 individuals in the wild and none currently in captivity, according to conservation group SAFE Worldwide.

Somalia's wildlife also has the potential to support eco-tourism, providing economic benefits for local communities.

Large Camel Population

With 7.5 million camels, Somalia has the second-largest camel population globally, according to World Population Review (2025).

Camels play a vital role in the country's economy, providing a source of income for many rural communities.

Camels are used for milk, meat, and transportation, and their products are sold in local markets. The camel population is well adapted to Somalia's climate, and their care and management are an essential part of Somali culture.

The camel industry contributes significantly to Somalia's economy, and efforts to improve camel health and productivity could have a positive impact on the livelihoods of many Somalis.

Strategic Location

Somalia's geographical location facilitates trade and commerce between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

The country's coastline along the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean provides a strategic advantage for maritime trade. Somalia's location has historically made it an important hub for regional and international trade, with many traders and merchants passing through its ports.

The country's strategic location also makes it an important partner for regional and international organisations, and its participation in global trade agreements could have a positive impact on its economy.