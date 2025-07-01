In every Somali home, there’s a dish that brings people together because of its richness in spice, culture, and meaning.

Bariis Iskukaris, the spiced rice dish, is more than just a national staple. It’s an expression of Somali identity, culture, and history, served on festive occasions, family gatherings, and everyday meals alike.

Ifrah Ahmed, a prominent culinary voice, describes Bariis Iskukaris in many of her cooking videos on social media as “a national dish, celebrating Somali pride and community.”

In Somali culture, food is a powerful symbol of hospitality. Bariis Iskukaris is often the centrepiece of weddings, Eid celebrations, and communal feasts.

Dish with deep roots

“Iskukaris” literally means "cooked together", a name that hints at the dish's simplicity and depth.

Bariis Iskukaris consists of basmati rice simmered in a fragrant blend of spices such as cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and cloves, often accompanied by tender meat — usually lamb, goat, beef, or chicken.

The dish is coloured with xawaash, a Somali spice mix that’s as essential as salt in many households.

But what truly sets Bariis Iskukaris apart is its regional variety and adaptability.

In coastal towns like Mogadishu and Kismayo, it is often paired with seafood. In the north, camel meat might take centre stage. Across regions and families, the recipe changes slightly — but the feeling it evokes remains the same: home.

According to Somali chef and cookbook author Asha Lul Mohamud Yusuf, “It’s not just the ingredients — it’s the love. You cook slowly, you smell the spices, you remember where you came from.”

More than just a meal

Hawa Hassan, an award-winning Somali‑American food writer and chef known for bringing Somali flavours to a global audience, describes in her book 'Setting a Place for Us'.

“Cooking Somali dishes isn’t just about recipes—it’s about preserving stories, memories, and identity,” she tells audiences, emphasising the deep emotional element of Somali cultural dishes.

As Somali communities grow across the world — from Minneapolis to Nairobi, Istanbul to Toronto — Bariis Iskukaris travels with them.

In a world increasingly driven by fast food and instant meals, Bariis Iskukaris to Somalis stands as a testament to tradition — one that is worth preserving, sharing, and celebrating.

Bariis Iskukaris is as cherished to Somali people as Jollof Rice is to West Africans. While both dishes share similarities as flavourful, one-pot rice dishes, they have some differences in terms of ingredients and cultural origins.

Both are staples in their respective cuisines, with Bariis Iskukaris hailing from Somalia and Jollof Rice originating from West Africa, particularly popular in Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.