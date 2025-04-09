The arrest of Ugandan singer Shafik Jjingo, better known to his fans as the dynamic Fik Gaza, has shocked fans in the nation's entertainment circles.

Police continue to hold the "Born to Win" artist in custody following his detention, local media reports.

Fiz, prior to his arrest, posted on Instagram last Friday that he had been “set up” and that unidentified persons were “trying to take me down”.

“I've just been informed that there's a plot to arrest me on FALSE charges! It's clear that someone is trying to sabotage my career and reputation. But I won't let them!” Fiz said in the Instagram post.

Robbery allegations

The dramatic turn of events unfolded during a police operation that targeted Fik Gaza's home in Makindye. Initially, the rising star faced serious allegations of aggravated robbery.

Police say the charge of aggravated robbery has since been revised to simple robbery after consultations with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Fik Gaza, however, continues to assert his innocence, saying, "I'm calling out the liars and the haters. I'm not afraid. I'm standing strong, and I'm fighting for the truth!"

Currently, Fik Gaza, along with his co-accused, remains in custody at Katwe Police Station, where they await further investigation and the progression of court proceedings, according to authorities.

‘Breakthrough artiste’

This sudden legal entanglement has cast a shadow over what was shaping up to be a breakthrough year for the young artist.

Fik Gaza has been steadily climbing the ranks of the Ugandan music scene, earning recognition for his talent and infectious energy.

In 2024 alone, he received nominations for Best Dance Hall act and Best Breakthrough artiste at the prestigious Galaxy FM Zzina Awards. His collaboration with music legend Jose Chameleone on the "Banana remix" also garnered a nomination for Best Dancehall Song.