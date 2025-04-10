TÜRKİYE
Türkiye and Indonesia reaffirm ties with plans for Gaza reconstruction and boosting trade to $10B.
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (L) meet at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / TRT World
April 10, 2025


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defend the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that could be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo with an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired inter-delegation talks.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Prabowo started his official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, and is also expected to attend the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will begin on Friday.

SOURCE:TRT World
