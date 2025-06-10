More than 100 people were arrested in Central Zambia at a location approximately 470 kilometres (292 miles) from the capital Lusaka on Monday after rioting by illegal gold miners protesting the closure of a mine.

According to police, the rioters engaged in running battles with police, resulting in injuries to some officers. The mob also looted a truck carrying cement bags, destroyed the local administrative offices and looted furniture and accessories.

"Despite efforts by the police to calm the situation, rioters intensified their actions by pelting stones at the officers and the police vehicles," police spokesman Rae Hamoonga said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that several officers were injured and vehicles were damaged.

Hamoonga said 110 suspects had so far been apprehended as investigations continued, while police reinforcements had brought the situation to a calm.

Sealed off

Topson Kunda, a local district commissioner, said the riot broke out after the miners discovered the site they had been mining on was sealed off by security officers.

"The gold mine site belongs to an investor who is in the process of finalising the needed documents," Kunda said in a separate statement.