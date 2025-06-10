BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Kenya central bank cuts main lending rate to 9.75%
Kenya's central bank has cut its benchmark lending rate to 9.75% from 10.00% previously.
Kenya central bank cuts main lending rate to 9.75%
Kenya hopes that the lowering of benchmark rate would enable banks to lend to the private sector. / Photo: Reuters
17 hours ago

Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 9.75% on Tuesday from 10.00% previously, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee said.

It was the sixth monetary policy meeting in a row that the Central Bank of Kenya has lowered the rate.

"There was scope for a further easing of the monetary policy stance to augment the previous policy actions aimed at stimulating lending by banks to the private sector and supporting economic activity," the bank said in a statement.

Economists polled by Reuters had been divided on what the central bank's decision would be. Out of seven forecasts three were for a cut, three for no change in the policy rate and one for a hike.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Museveni urges huge turnout for Uganda's biometric ID rollout
UK sanctions two Israeli officials over remarks on Gaza: Reports
Curfew in Indian town after cow’s head found near Hindu temple sparks tensions
Looters force last hospital in South Sudan's volatile region to close
Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites
China seeks to expand military ties with South Africa
British MPs urge Prime Minister Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel
Ethiopia's economy to grow faster in coming months - finance minister
British soldier facing rape allegation in Kenya flown back to UK
Togo releases dozens of anti-government protesters
Ukraine says 'massive' Russia drone attacks hit Kiev, Odesa
Albert Ojwang: Death of Kenyan blogger in police custody sparks renewed activism
More than 1000 activists depart Tunisia in bid to break Israel's siege on Gaza
South Sudan army to 'forcibly' disarm youth in volatile state
Mpox still a health emergency: WHO
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us