President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a citizen-led "national dialogue" to tackle problems dogging South Africa, from high unemployment to crime, and forge a vision of its future.

The Tuesday announcement confirmed mounting calls for an inclusive process to confront issues straining the country three decades after the end of apartheid in 1994.

"The National Dialogue is a chance for all South Africans, from all walks of life, to come together and help shape the next chapter of our democracy," Ramaphosa said in a video and text statement.

Despite making strides since the end of white-minority rule, the country of 63 million people faced "persistent challenges" of poverty, unemployment and inequality, he said.

Convention in mid-August 2025

"Millions of people are under-employed and unemployed. Many of those who work earn wages that cannot sustain them or their families. Crime, gender-based violence and corruption are prevalent across our society," he said.

The unemployment rate in Africa's most industrialised nation stands at 32% and the sluggish economy is marked by poor delivery of services, such as power and water, and the collapse of infrastructure.

The national dialogue will kick off with a convention in mid-August of delegates from all sectors, including government, politics, business and labour, Ramaphosa said.

In the following months, people from across the country would be encouraged to express concerns and proposals that would be presented at a second convention next year.

Thirty people to lead process

This meeting would "finalise a compact that outlines the roles and responsibilities of all South Africans" in a development plan, the president said.

He named around 30 eminent South Africans who would champion the process including judges, religious and business leaders, scientists, and stars like award-winning actor John Kani and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

On July 1, South Africa will mark the first anniversary of the formation of a ten-party government of national unity (GNU) after the African National Congress failed, for the first time, to win an outright majority at elections because of disillusion with its corruption-dogged governance.

The GNU has been stretched to the limit by infighting over issues such as the national budget and black empowerment laws.