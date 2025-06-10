AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan accuses troops loyal to Libya's Khalifa Haftar of border attack
The Sudanese army has accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking Sudanese border posts on Tuesday.
Sudan accuses troops loyal to Libya's Khalifa Haftar of border attack
Sudanese army accuses forces loyal to Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking Sudanese border posts. / Photo: Reuters
22 minutes ago

The Sudanese army accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking Sudanese border posts on Tuesday, the first time it has accused its northwestern neighbour of direct involvement in the country's two-year war.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, whom the military also accused of involvement, has drawn in multiple foreign countries, while international attempts at bringing about peace have so far failed.

Sudan had, early in the war, accused eastern Libya's Haftar of supporting the RSF via weapons deliveries. It has long accused Haftar's ally, the UAE, of supporting the RSF as well, including via direct drone strikes last month. The UAE denies those allegations.

Egypt, which has also backed Haftar, has long supported the Sudanese army.

'We will prevail': Sudan army

In a statement, the army said the attack took place in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, an area to the north of one of the war's main front lines, al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur.

Khaftar's forces could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We will defend our country and our national sovereignty, and will prevail, regardless of the extent of the conspiracy and aggression supported by the United Arab Emirates and its militias in the region," the Sudanese army said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us