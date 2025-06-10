The Sudanese army accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking Sudanese border posts on Tuesday, the first time it has accused its northwestern neighbour of direct involvement in the country's two-year war.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, whom the military also accused of involvement, has drawn in multiple foreign countries, while international attempts at bringing about peace have so far failed.

Sudan had, early in the war, accused eastern Libya's Haftar of supporting the RSF via weapons deliveries. It has long accused Haftar's ally, the UAE, of supporting the RSF as well, including via direct drone strikes last month. The UAE denies those allegations.

Egypt, which has also backed Haftar, has long supported the Sudanese army.

'We will prevail': Sudan army

In a statement, the army said the attack took place in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, an area to the north of one of the war's main front lines, al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur.

Khaftar's forces could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We will defend our country and our national sovereignty, and will prevail, regardless of the extent of the conspiracy and aggression supported by the United Arab Emirates and its militias in the region," the Sudanese army said in a statement.