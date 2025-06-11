Nine Chinese nationals linked to cryptocurrency and romance scams have been jailed in Nigeria for "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud", the national anti-graft agency said

They were sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of one million naira (about $630) each in the commercial capital, Lagos, after pleading guilty, said Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Gang members were accused of being part of a syndicate involved in cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud that was busted in December during a swoop in the affluent Victoria Island area of Lagos.

A total of 792 suspects were arrested.

Officials said mobile phones, computers, laptops and routers were seized from the Chinese nationals during their arrest.

Busted hideouts

The nine had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of cyber- terrorism and internet fraud but changed their plea to guilty, EFCC said in a statement.

Nigeria has busted several hideouts involved in high levels of internet fraud.

The EFCC previously said that foreign gangs recruited Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams, in which attackers typically try to deceive victims into transferring them money or revealing sensitive information such as passwords.

The scams target mostly Americans, Canadians, Mexicans and Europeans, the agency said.