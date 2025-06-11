AFRICA
1 min read
South Africa holds funerals for 30 unclaimed gold miners' bodies
At least 20 more bodies are to be buried later this month, authorities say
South Africa holds funerals for 30 unclaimed gold miners' bodies
The rescue operation at Stilfontein mine retrieved 246 survivors. / Reuters
6 hours ago

South Africa conducted the first funerals for 30 unclaimed bodies retrieved from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, North West province in January on Tuesday.

According to North West province's Health Department spokesman Tshegofatso Mothibedi, 20 more bodies are to be buried at the end of June with the completion of all necessary administration formalities.

"We have also successfully handed 25 bodies to their loved ones and communities after they were positively linked and matched our DNA testing,” Mothibedi announced.

Local media reported the funerals were held in Jouberton, Klerksdorp and Kanana in Orkney.

The corpses were among those of 78 illegal miners retrieved from the mine under a government operation late last year.

As of April, only 12 bodies were identified by family members. The operation also retrieved 246 survivors.

“We are anticipating that the remaining bodies will be buried at the last week of June following all the documentation that is outstanding, including death certificates from Home Affairs," Mothibedi informed.

SOURCE:AA
