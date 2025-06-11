TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to export 48 indigenous KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia
Turkish President congratulates the Turkish Defence Industry Agency and Turkish Aerospace Industries for the “record-breaking export deal".
Türkiye to export 48 indigenous KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia
الطائرة الحربية التركية (KAAN) (AA) / AA
an hour ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major milestone in Türkiye’s defence industry, revealing that 48 of the country’s domestically produced KAAN fighter jets will be exported to Indonesia.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, Erdogan described the development as a "very important and welcome advancement" and said the aircraft will be manufactured in Türkiye as part of an agreement signed with Indonesia.

The deal also includes provisions for incorporating Indonesia’s local capabilities in the production process.

“I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and current capabilities of our national defence industry, proves beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia,” Erdogan said.

RELATEDTRT Global - Türkiye’s KAAN fighter jet set for deployment by 2030

“Record-breaking export deal”

He also expressed gratitude to his Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, acknowledging his significant role in the realisation of the agreement.

Erdogan congratulated the Turkish Defence Industry Agency and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as well as all institutions involved in securing the “record-breaking export deal” in Turkish history.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to supporting the sector, Erdogan said: “We will continue to provide unwavering support to all our defence companies to ensure the further strengthening of our defence industry. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our brothers and sisters working in this field.”

The KAAN fighter jet, classified as a fifth-generation aircraft with advanced stealth features, is powered by dual engines, each delivering 13,000 kilograms of thrust, allowing it to reach speeds of up to Mach 1.8.

TAI is also looking ahead, with plans underway for a sixth-generation model that will integrate artificial intelligence, advanced sensor systems, and the ability to operate alongside unmanned aerial vehicles.

Explore
Museveni urges huge turnout for Uganda's biometric ID rollout
UK sanctions two Israeli officials over remarks on Gaza: Reports
Curfew in Indian town after cow’s head found near Hindu temple sparks tensions
Looters force last hospital in South Sudan's volatile region to close
Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites
China seeks to expand military ties with South Africa
British MPs urge Prime Minister Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel
Ethiopia's economy to grow faster in coming months - finance minister
British soldier facing rape allegation in Kenya flown back to UK
Togo releases dozens of anti-government protesters
Ukraine says 'massive' Russia drone attacks hit Kiev, Odesa
Albert Ojwang: Death of Kenyan blogger in police custody sparks renewed activism
More than 1000 activists depart Tunisia in bid to break Israel's siege on Gaza
South Sudan army to 'forcibly' disarm youth in volatile state
Mpox still a health emergency: WHO
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us