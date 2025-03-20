AFRICA
2 min read
Niger soldiers killed in attacks by 'hundreds' of terrorists
The two attacks signal a surge in militant activities in a country where the military staged a coup in 2023 with a promise to restore stability
Niger soldiers killed in attacks by 'hundreds' of terrorists
Niger is among Sahelian nations facing rising threat from militia groups. Photo / Reuters
March 20, 2025

Thirteen Nigerien soldiers were killed in two separate clashes with suspected militant groups, the army said Wednesday.

During the first incident, at a gold mining site in the western Tillaberi region, "nine soldiers fell in combat" with affiliates of the Daesh terror group, the army said in an operations bulletin.

The March 15 attack involved reinforcements arriving from across the Burkina Faso border on around 100 motorcycles, the army statement added.

The neighbouring countries cooperated on an air and ground operation to quell the attack, killing 55 militants, according to the Nigerien side.

Seven Nigerien soldiers were also wounded.

Boko Haram militants

Two days later, a military outpost on the other side of the Sahel country was attacked "by a group of around 300 fighters" identified as belonging to Boko Haram.

The attackers "deployed booby-trapped vehicles" and explosives, and killed four soldiers, according to the army.

Landlocked Niger is governed by a junta that seized power in a July 2023 coup, vowing to restore stability and secure revenues from mining and oil resources.

Yet unrest persists, with a surge in militant activities and severe socio-economic consequences due to sanctions, according to the international conflict monitor ACLED.

Together with junta-led allies Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is setting up a joint 5,000-strong force to tackle their overlapping security challenges, including insurgency, organised criminal gangs and human trafficking networks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us