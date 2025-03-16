WORLD
North Macedonia nightclub fire kills 51, wounds more than 100
At least 51 people have been killed, and more than 100 others wounded after a fire broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia during a hip-hop concert on Sunday dawn.
The fire reportedly broke out at North Macedonia's Club Pulse at 3am on March 16, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 16, 2025

A fire that tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia killed 51 revellers attending a hip-hop concert at the venue, with more than 100 wounded, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in "Pulse", a nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani, where more than 1,000 mostly young fans had crammed in to see the hip-hop duo DNK popular in the country.

"According to the data we have by now, 51 persons lost their lives," Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said after visiting the scene.

"More than 100 persons are injured," Toskovski said, adding that the wounded had been transported to the local hospital in the town as well as to the capital Skopje and the town of Stip some 30 kilometres (20 miles) to the south.

Probable cause of fire

The concert kicked off around midnight, while online media outlet SDK, reported that the fire started at 3am (0200 GMT).

According to Toskovski, the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices "used for light effect at the concert."

"At the moment of activating the so-called sprinklers, the sparks caught the ceiling that was made of easily flammable material after which for a very short period of time the fire spread across the whole discotheque, creating a thick smoke" Toskovski said.

Helicopters ferried some of the wounded to the capital Skope's hospitals.

Indoor fireworks

Videos posted on social networks and shot before the fire show the use of stage jets, a type of indoor fireworks used during concerts.

Other videos published by media in the Balkan country show the entrance to the building blackened by flames.

In September 2021, a major fire killed 14 people at a unit for COVID-19 patients in the northwestern town of Tetovo.

